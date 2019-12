Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa- It's already the place to pick up your poinsettias, but while you're shopping at Wallaces Garden Center in Bettendorf you can pick up a one of a kind piece of Quad Cities history. Denise takes us to see her Favorite Things at this fun gardening store!

They are located at 2605 Devils Glen Rd, Bettendorf, IA 52722.

The hours are 9 A.M-6 P.M Monday- Saturday and 9 A.M- 5 P.M on Sundays.