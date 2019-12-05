× Davenport man sentenced to 20 years on child pornography charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa – A Davenport man was sentenced to 20 years for downloading child pornography on a laptop.

Christopher Lee Collins, 35, pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography and possessing obscene visual representation of the sexual abuse of children on July 22, 2019, according to U.S. Attorney Marc Krickbaum.

Prosecutors said a laptop Collins was using held 26 images of child pornography and 28 images of anime depicting child pornography.

Collins will serve 20 years in prison followed by 10 years of parole. He will also pay $200 to the Crime Victim’s Fund and comply with sex offender registry requirements.

The investigation into Collins started in 2017 while he was on parole for a prior conviction from where he also pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.

He was sentenced to six years and six months in prison and 10 years of parole on February 26, 2009.