Dads join their daughters for Davenport dance class

December 5, 2019

DAVENPORT, Iowa - Dance Works invited dads to join their daughters this week at all of their dance classes. It's a yearly tradition at the dance studio that usually starts with laughs and ends with sore muscles. News 8's Denise Hnytka reports.

