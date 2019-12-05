DAVENPORT, Iowa - Dance Works invited dads to join their daughters this week at all of their dance classes. It's a yearly tradition at the dance studio that usually starts with laughs and ends with sore muscles. News 8's Denise Hnytka reports.
Dads join their daughters for Davenport dance class
