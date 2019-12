Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- An SUV crashed in front of City Hall in Moline.

A T-bone crash involving two vehicles happened at 7th Avenue and 16th Street on Thursday evening, December 5. The SUV wound up on the sidewalk in front of City Hall.

Some streets downtown were closed off around 5:30 p.m. because of the crash.

There were no serious injuries reported.