18-year-old driver crashes into a Highway Helper’s truck near Des Moines, police say

Posted 7:29 am, December 5, 2019, by

DES MOINES, Iowa-- An 18-year-old driver crashed into a Highway Helper's truck that was parked on the shoulder of an interstate as the worker was helping a motorist change a flat tire.

The 18-year-old man was driving near Des Moines, Iowa on Interstate 235 when he veered into the shoulder Tuesday.

A Highway Helper and a police officer were helping a motorist change a flat tire when the 18-year-old man hit the Highway Helper's truck.

The worker jumped over the barrier and was not injured.

The police officer was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post the driver was not texting, "he simply wasn't paying much attention to what was ahead of him."

