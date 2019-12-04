WQAD Sports December 3rd

Posted 11:24 pm, December 4, 2019, by
  •  Iowa bests Syracuse 68-54
  • Assumption retains "A" Trophy with easy win over Alleman
  • Central falls to Hempstead
  • Wethersfield edges Sherrard
  • Rock Island girls enjoy dominate home win
  • Iowa State and Matt Campbell agree on contract extension
  • Iowa's A.J. Epenesa earns 1st team All- B1G honors
