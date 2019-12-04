× What to know what happens at Disney on Ice? Find out today

MOLINE, Illinois– ‘Disney on Ice presents Dream Big’ is coming to the TaxSlayer Center, starting Thursday, December 5.

The new show centers around some of your favorite characters as they explore their dreams. The adventure begins Thursday at 7 p.m. It continues Friday at the same time. Saturday, December 7, there are three performances at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m. Sunday, December 8, there are two performances. One starts at 11 a.m. The other starts at 3 p.m.

Husband and wife Graham and Katarina Hockley are joining us during News 8 at 11 Wednesday, December 4 to show you what to expect. They are performers in the show.

To buy tickets to any of the performances, click here.