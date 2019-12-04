What the future holds for the Monmouth Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONMOUTH, Illinois- According to the Monmouth City Administrator, the cause of the airport fire is still unknown, but the hanger will be rebuilt.

The Monmouth City Administrator says the city is still in the process to demolish the damaged existing hangar, and there are still some damaged concrete sections that need to be removed.

The city is looking to get approval from state and federal agencies for future plans, which could take about 12 to 18 months.

However this timeline is not set in stone, but it's possible a new hangar could be built on the West side of the airport, as opposed to replacing the hangar that caught fire on the East side.

The city plans to meet with an engineering firm in the next couple of months.

