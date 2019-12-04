Walking across the world with a message: Bing Bing Li and his wagon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK FALLS, Illinois -- He doesn't use social media or even carry electronics to help him get around, but Bing Bing Li says he wants to spread a message. The wagon he carries on all of his journeys doubles as a survival kit and a billboard.

"I’m walking across the world to spread this message of equal and unconditional love for all living things. And all of them, everywhere, past, present future," Bing told News Eight as he passed through Rock Falls.

He could be seen on Tuesday making his way up Highway 40 toward Sterling to check out the next day's route to Dixon.

Starting about three years ago near Vancouver, he made his way south to San Diego before cutting back through the heartland with stops in Omaha, Des Moines, the Quad Cities. He thinks he'll get to Chicago in about ten days if he can keep up the pace.

He doesn't carry any cash, and relies on the kindness of strangers for lodging and most meals. That means he has to prepare to camp out often.

"Now you can see everything," Bing said as he opened up his wagon on the side of the road. "That’s all my bedding, there’s a sleeping bag, two blankets. A camping pillow in there."

Bing's message appears to attract attention everywhere he goes. A man in a truck pulled over to offer Bing a tip on where to get a hot meal and maybe even stay the night. It's the life Bing says he was meant to live.

"I’m living the life I’m supposed to live. I believe I’m carrying out my purpose," Bing said.

He hopes to travel like this throughout the United States for the next three years before he takes his travels overseas. If everyone he meets takes his message to heart, he says the world will be more peaceful.

"We'll all have more and more peace deep within. And in the end that's what everybody really wants," he said.