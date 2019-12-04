× Three of five teens who escaped from the Mary Davis home in Galesburg have been captured

GALESBURG, Illinois — Another teenager who police say escaped from the Mary Davis Juvenile Detention Center has been captured. That leaves two of the five original escapees on the loose, as of early December, 2019.

The teens, four 15-year-old boys and one 15-year-old girl, escaped from the juvenile detention center on Wednesday evening, November 13, according to a statement from the Davenport Police Department. During their escape, they stole a vehicle from a staff member.

According to a spokesperson from the Mary Davis home, one of the teens was captured during the Thanksgiving weekend by the Rock Island County Sheriff.

One of the teens who escaped was captured that same night; police said he was found a few blocks away from the stolen vehicle, recovered in Davenport. The girl who was wanted in connection was captured two days later, on Friday, November 15.