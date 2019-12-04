× Now is the time to apply for IDOA Crop Premium Discount Program

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois – Illinois farmers can now apply for the fall cover crop discount program.

The program will allow eligible applicants to receive a $5 per acre premium discount on the following year’s crop insurance invoice for every acre of cover crop enrolled and verified in the program.

The program was developed by IDOA and backed by legislative leadership from Senators Andy Manar and Scott Bennet.

“Cover crops are an important part of preserving agriculture,” State Senator Scott Bennet said. “As Senate Agriculture chair, I am encouraged by this program and that it represents another resource to farmers to help ensure the success of Illinois’ agriculture economy.”

The press release states that the discount program was designed to promote additional acres of cover crops that are not covered by other state or federal incentives. IDOA will use a combination of tools to verify acres applied for through this pilot program that are planted in cover crops.

The program is only applicable for those with coverage through the United States Department of Agriculture Risk Management Agency (USDA-RMA) crop insurance program. Confirmed applications will be forwarded to the USDA-RMA for processing and applying premium discounts to 2020 crop insurance invoices.

Applications are available at https://www2.illinois.gov/sites/agr/Pages/default.aspx. The program will be on a first come, first serve basis capped at 50,000 acres. It is recommended that those applying for the program reference their Federal FSA-578 form. The closing date to apply for the premium discount is January 15, 2020. Further information can be obtained by contacting the IDOA at (217) 782-6297.