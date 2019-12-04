× New “Save Minor League Baseball Task Force” wants to save teams around the country, River Bandits express support

DAVENPORT, Iowa- A task force formed by congressional lawmakers is attempting to preserve dozens of minor league teams at risk of being eliminated by the MLB.

Two area minor league teams are at risk of losing their affiliation with Major League Baseball. It comes after a list recently came out in Ballpark Digest revealing minor league teams could lose their major league affiliation, including the Clinton Lumberkings and Burlington Bee’s.

Major League Baseball claims the Midwest teams are too far apart and the ballparks need improvements.

I urge Major League Baseball to step back and reconsider their plans to sever ties with 42 Minor League teams. Teams like IA's @QCRiverBandits, @LumberKings, @BurlingtonBees & MA's @LowellSpinners bring communities together & are part of what makes baseball our national pastime. pic.twitter.com/wjgButYXvI — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) December 4, 2019

The Quad Cities River Bandits expressed support for newly created “Save Minor League Baseball Task Force” that is intended to prevent the MLB from eliminating 42 minor league franchises on the list.

“While the Quad Cities River Bandits were not on the list of teams facing the possibility of elimination under the MLB proposal, the River Bandits will remain vigilant and united with all Minor League Baseball teams in opposition to the MLB plan.”

The Save Minor League Baseball Task Force says it will advocate on behalf of the communities that stand to be most harmed by MLB’s plan to eliminate 42 minor league franchises.

“They will closely monitor ongoing negotiations between MLB and MiLB as well as discuss potential legislative action if and when such a remedy becomes necessary.”

On December 3, Representatives Lori Trahan (D-MA), David McKinley (R-WV), Max Rose (DNY), and Mike Simpson (R-ID) announced the official formation of the “Save Minor League Baseball Task Force”.