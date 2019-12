Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois- Moline police are putting together a timeline and trying to figure out what happened in the hours before a Moline woman was stabbed to death.

Police say in November 37-year-old Jordan Murphy was found dead in a home she shared with her boyfriend Kyle Dykeman.

Police say Dykeman stabbed Murphy to death then shot and killed himself.

Detectives say the investigation should be wrapped up by December 13.