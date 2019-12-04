Extrication needed after semi rear-ends car on Highway 61 near Wapello

Posted 8:35 am, December 4, 2019, by , Updated at 08:51AM, December 4, 2019

Image from Wapello Fire and Rescue Facebook page

WAPELLO, Iowa — Two people were injured after a semi rear-ended a car on Highway 61, according to Wapello Fire and Rescue.

Both the semi and the car were headed southbound on Highway 61 when he crash happened around 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3.  They were about three miles north of Wapello.

According to Wapello Fire and Rescue, one person was extricated from their vehicle at the scene.  Two people were hospitalized, one was taken via ambulance and the other was air lifted.

Crews were on scene until about 2:40 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.