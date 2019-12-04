× Electrical wiring that lights Frozen Landing Christmas tree catches fire

BETTENDORF, Iowa — There was a fire involving the Christmas tree at Bettendorf’s public skating rink, Frozen Landing.

The wiring that powers the lights on the tree caught on fire Wednesday morning, December 4. The fake tree and lights themselves were not damaged, but the electrical system that powers the lights will need to be replaced.

A spokesperson at Frozen Landing said the lights were left on overnight, which caused them to overheat. The lights were turned on again Thursday after a brief shut-off period and the fire ignited about 15 minutes later.

The official tree lighting was held on Tuesday, when Frozen Landing opened for the season.

Skating was unaffected during the electrical fire.