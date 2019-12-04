× Dry pattern extends through the weekend… Longest since mid October

Sunshine once again reigned in our skies and temperatures responded nicely with highs well into the 40s to even around 50 this afternoon.

This will lead to another frosty night with overnight lows dipping back into the upper 20s.

We’ll extend this delightful weather through Thursday before a cold front late that night slides through with passing clouds followed by high temperatures in the upper 30s and sun on Friday.

40s return both Saturday and Sunday with clouds returning by the end of the weekend. Any chance for precipitation from these clouds will hold off until later Monday when a light snow or mix is possible.

This will be followed by a shot of some arctic cold with below freezing temperatures the next several days.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

