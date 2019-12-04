× Driver crashes vehicle south of Colona while trying to avoid traffic stop

COLONA, Illinois — A driver who attempted to run from a traffic stop wound up crashing along a curve south of Colona.

A Colona police officer tried to stop the vehicle in the early morning on Wednesday, December 4, according to Chief Mike Swemline with the Colona Police Department. After about three minutes of refusing to pull over, the vehicle crashed along a curve at N. 1850th Avenue and E. 400th Street. The patrol car also went off the road and into a field.

Chief Swemline said two people inside the car got out and ran off. The officer called for back-up and ensured nobody else was left inside the vehicle.

Shortly after, police found an unconscious male in a ravine after a girl tipped officers off to his whereabouts.

“The male driver was life-flighted from the scene,” said police. He was listed in critical condition. The girl was treated at a hospital and later released. The officer was not hurt.