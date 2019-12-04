× Davenport woman to serve more than 13 years in prison for stolen van crash that killed Milan woman

MOLINE, Illinois — A Davenport woman has been sentenced to spend more than a decade in prison after being found guilty in connection with the traffic crash death of a Milan woman.

Amy Taylor, age 28, was one of three people charged in an incident where a stolen van crashed and killed 51-year-old Tammy Loos in March of 2019. The crash happened at the intersection of John Deere Road and 16th Street.

Online court records show that Taylor was sentenced to serve 13.5 years in prison. Her sentenced was handed down on Wednesday, December 4. Tammy Loos’ daughter, Courtney Loos, submitted a written statement to the court. Click here to read the statement.

Another person charged in the crash, Alexander Garrels, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle. Online court records show that he was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The driver, Armand Cannon, was charged with reckless homicide, possession of a stolen vehicle, and aggravated reckless driving causing bodily harm. His pre-trial was held on November 8.

When Taylor is released from prison, she will serve two years of supervised release.