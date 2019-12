Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois-A nonprofit organization is hosting a demolition event for Lincoln Homes Apartments on December 5.

Officials say it will soon be redeveloped into a new housing development called Lincoln Residences.

It sits off 5th Avenue in the Old Chicago Neighborhood behind the Martin Luther King Junior Community Center.

13,000,000 was invested in the area.

The event takes place at 10:30 A.M December 5.