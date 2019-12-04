Bettendorf businesses question possible new bans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, IA -- Some Bettendorf businesses are confused after council members passed the first reading banning certain types of businesses from opening in downtown.

Already established businesses will not be impacted by it but future tobacco or vape shops, tattoo parlors and car dealerships would be prohibited from opening shop. Council's decision to consider the ban on businesses stems from a series of public meetings.

It will consider this amendment two more times before voting on and implementing the new rules. The final reading is expected to happen next January.