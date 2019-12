Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa- The YWCA Quad Cities held a ribbon-cutting December 3 for its first Iowa location.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds attended the ceremony.

The new Davenport office has been open since October. It's known as the Iowa Empowerment Center and will help people get ready for their next career.

The YWCA center in Rock Island had been the only Quad Cities' location for 67 years.