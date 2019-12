× What’s the digestion system like of a cow? Find out Wednesday

CAMBRIDGE, Illinois– Ag in the Classroom returns to Good Morning Quad Cities on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

Cambridge FFA Chapter President Bradleigh Schaefer and high school counselor Lisa Miller are joining us Wednesday morning to show us what the digestion system of a cow looks like, through the use of a bottle.

Schaefer sent me the instructions to the exercise Monday, Dec. 2. To see them, click on the link below.

4 Animal Digestion