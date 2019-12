× Ugly Holiday Sweater Contest 2019

WQAD News 8’s Good Morning Quad Cities wants you to send us a picture dressed in your favorite ugly holiday sweater.

Deadline for entry is Friday, December 13th at noon.

Three finalists will be selected to appear on Good Morning Quad Cities (4:30A – 7A) on Tuesday, December 17th. The final winner will be selected during newscast that day.

One winner will be announced and will receive a prize package.

One entry per person.

Click here to enter to win.