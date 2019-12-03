Donate to our all-day Toys for Tots drive until 7 p.m. tonight – details here

Man shoots himself during police standoff in Galesburg

Posted 3:38 pm, December 3, 2019, by , Updated at 04:07PM, December 3, 2019

GALESBURG, Illinois- A man police say was suicidal shot himself during a police standoff.

The Knox County Sheriff says on Tuesday, December 3, they and the Galesburg Police Department, the Illinois State Police, Knoxville Police Department, and the East Galesburg Fire Department were dispatched to 402 S. State St, East Galesburg for a suicidal man.

Police say the man had left his house and went towards the wooded area east of East Galesburg.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Department established a perimeter, checked the area and found a man in a car behind the house.

Police say the man was ordered to drop his weapon numerous times but shot himself anyway.

Galesburg Hospital Ambulance Service was on standby in the area and were able to respond immediately. The subject was transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center and then transported by Life Flight to St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria Il. As of the time of the press release the subject is in emergency surgery.

The National Suicide Hotline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255

