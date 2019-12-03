Student and officer hurt in shooting at high school in Oshkosh, Wisconsin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OSHKOSH — Oshkosh police say an officer and a student were injured after an officer-involved shooting at Oshkosh West High School.

Police say a student, armed with a weapon, confronted a school resource officer around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3. Both the student and officer were taken to a hospital.

Students are being evacuated and taken to Perry Tipler Middle School. Parents may reunite with their students at Tipler. Identification is required.

The incident has been turned over to the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation.

This comes just one day after police said shots were fired inside Waukesha South High School,