Police chase extends from Davenport's Kimberly Road to River Drive in Bettendorf before ending in 3 arrests

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A driver was arrested and charged after hitting a Davenport Police Department vehicle while trying to flee officers.

The incident began around 10:15 p.m. on Monday, December 2 when someone police were notified that someone wanted for gun-related offenses was in the 3000 block of West Kimberly Road, according to a statement from the Davenport Police Department. When police responded, the vehicle was in the 1600 block of West Kimberly Rd.

Police said officers tried to block the vehicle when the driver sped up, hit and marked squad car and then drove off.

Officers chased the vehicle into Bettendorf on River Drive, said the police statement. Shortly after getting into Bettendorf, officers were able to deflate the vehicle’s tires and performed a PIT maneuver to end the chase. Three police cars were damaged during this process.

According to police, three people in the vehicle were arrested. Najawaun Quinn and Davante Howard, both age 21, were arrested and 18-year-old Milton Howard.

Police said Davante Howard was charged with eluding, interference with official acts, leaving the scene of an accident, driving under suspension and other traffic charges. Quinn and Milton Howard were arrested on existing warrants.

There were no reported injuries.