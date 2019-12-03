Officer shoots armed Wisconsin student in classroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(CNN) -- An officer on Monday shot an armed 17-year-old student at a high school classroom in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha, Wisconsin, police said.

The suspect, who police said pointed a handgun at officers, is in stable condition, Waukesha Police Chief Russell Jack told reporters.

There were no other injuries in the morning incident at Waukesha South High School.

A school resource officer rushed to a classroom after a student saw a classmate with a handgun and that officer began getting other students to safety, police said in a press release.

Other officers responded and tried to start a dialogue with the suspect, Jack said. After the suspect refused to remove his hands from his pockets and ignored the officers, he removed the gun from his waistband and pointed it at the officers, the police chief said.

One of the officers -- not the school resource officer -- fired, striking the suspect, police said. Medical attention was administered, students were evacuated and the school was placed on lockdown, Jack said.

A firearm was recovered from the scene.

School district Superintendent Todd Gray said, "This is a superintendent's worst nightmare."

The officer who opened fire was an 11-year veteran of the police department, according to the release.

A separate incident at a different school in the same city saw a 15-year-old boy taken into custody after police found him with a replica firearm, according to a police press release.

Police were called to Waukesha North High School around 1 p.m. Monday for reports of a student with a gun, the release said. After the school was placed on lockdown, an investigation found the student was no longer on school property.

Police responded to the student's home and found a replica of a firearm, police said.

Correction: An earlier version of this article said a school resource officer shot the student. The school resource officer did not discharge a firearm, police said.