Nearly 300 Amazon packages stolen from California post office

PIONEER, Calif. (KTXL) – Nearly 300 Amazon packages were stolen from the Pioneer Post Office after a driver dropped them off over the weekend while the post office was closed.

The Amador County Sheriff’s Office reports a deputy was called to the post office Monday after the postmaster reported the theft.

The postmaster says a driver for an Amazon courier service left four pallets behind the post office Sunday. The Pioneer Post Office is closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

Instead, the driver was meant to deliver all 297 packages to the Jackson Post Office, according to the sheriff’s office.

“This is the second time the delivery company for Amazon did this,” said Amador County Undersheriff Gary Redman.

After the deputy was unable to get any information from the courier service about the driver or the merchandise, the Pioneer Post Office said it would be contacting the delivery company.

Redman said there are no photos or videos of the theft.

The Amador County undersheriff also told FOX40 the deputy uncovered tracking numbers for the packages but Amazon officials said the sheriff’s office would need a warrant to get any information.

Now, the postmaster is trying to find the victims of the crime. Those who think their packages were stolen should contact Amazon, according to the sheriff’s office.