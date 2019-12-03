× Multi-state police chase ends in collision near Galena Illinois

GALENA, Illinois- Police say a man was arrested after leading police on a long multi-state pursuit.

Police say on Monday, December 2 around 9:57 P.M, the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office was advised that the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a vehicle that was entering into Illinois.

The car briefly entered into Illinois, before traveling into Wisconsin via Badger Road and Highway 35.

The pursuit continued across the Wisconsin/Iowa bridge before the car turned around and began to travel East on Highway 11 in Wisconsin. Upon reaching Hazel Green, Wisconsin, the car began traveling south, into Illinois.

At the intersection of IL Route 84 North and US Highway 20 West, the car was involved in a collision with a Dubuque County Sheriff’s vehicle.

The driver of the suspect car, Adam Joseph Reinert, was taken into custody without further incident.

Two other occupants of the vehicle were detained briefly, with one being transported to the hospital in Galena as a precautionary measure.

Reinert is charged with two counts of aggravated fleeing/eluding a class 4 felony and multiple traffic violations.