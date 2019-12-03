× More bright skies in the days ahead… Big chill returns this time next week

After some morning clouds, welcome sunshine returned in a big way this afternoon. With that, temperatures have responded nicely with mid to upper 40s!

Skies will remain clear overnight with lows around the 30 degree mark.

Bright skies will prevail for the rest of the work week with highs both Wednesday and Thursday between 45-50 degrees. A brief chill blows in on Friday in the upper 30s with highs returning in the 40s for the upcoming weekend.

There will be an increase in clouds on Sunday as the next weather system tracks near the area. This may lead to a light rain/snow mix or light snow later Monday into Tuesday. A bit far off, as the track will be the key.

Whether we see this moisture or not, it will send down some good ole’ fashion winter cold for most of next week.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

