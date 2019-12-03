Mayor writes open letter addressing Shenanigans Pub situation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa- Davenport city leaders say they will petition to remove a downtown Davenport bar's liquor license and the Iowa Alcoholic Beverage Division says it's opened an investigation into the business.

This announcement comes after two fights that happened at the same time at Shenanigan'S Bar one was outside and one inside early Sunday, December 1.

A bar owner across the street from Shenanigans installed security cameras. He says he wants to have more video evidence of future crime in the downtown area.

The city has petitioned three times in the past five years to remove Shenanigan's liquor license. Iowa regulators turned it down each time.