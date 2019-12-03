Iowa sees highest number of registered voters heading into a general election year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Voters in Iowa have made history, with more than 2 million residents being registered to vote heading into a general election year.

By Monday, December 2, there were 2,014,226 Iowans registered to vote, according to Iowa Secretary of State Paul D. Pate.

The number is a record in its own rite, but isn't an all-time high. The highest recorded number of registered voters in Iowa was back in January of 2017, with 2,045,864.

"Iowa is one of the top states in the nation for voter registration and we have made it easier than ever to register to vote,” Secretary Pate said. “We instituted online voter registration, made same-day registration easier, and help survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault register to vote while keeping their address confidential through the Safe at Home program. The new law allowing 17-year-olds to register to vote and our push to get high schools involved is also making a big impact.”

Here is the breakdown of registered voters in Iowa: