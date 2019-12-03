× Hit and run driver arrested after “road rage” collision puts two in the hospital

BETTENDORF, Iowa- Two people have been arrested including a hit and run driver after a lengthy search by Bettendorf Police.

On Friday, November 29, 2019, police say Christina R. Nolen 36, of Moline, was arrested on warrants from April 30, 2019.

These arrest warrants were issued as a result of an investigation of a head-on serious injury accident that occurred on December 19, 2018, in the 6000 block of State Street.

After an extensive investigation and assistance from the public, Nolen was identified as the driver of the third vehicle, a 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix, that was involved in a road rage incident just prior to and contributed to the accident.

Christina Nolen was charged with serious injury by vehicle, failure to report accident, speeding, reckless driving, no insurance, and driving under suspension

Earlier on May 22, 2019, one of the drivers involved in the accident, a Vera A. Clay age 25 of Davenport, IA was arrested on warrants and charged with serious injury by vehicle, speeding, reckless driving, and no insurance.

According to police, Clay and Nolen were driving east on US 67 when one car sideswiped the other. They were reported to have been doing more than 20 MPH over the speed limit at the time. The arrest affidavit says clay lost control of her car and went into the opposite lane and hit another driver head-on, with both being seriously injured. Nolen kept on driving and was eventually found and arrested.

Police say the victim driver is still recovering from his serious injuries and has continued with medical treatment and rehab.