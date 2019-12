Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUAD CITIES- African American boys in the Quad Cities had a chance to network with community leaders to get a head start in their careers.

100 boys attended the luncheon at Saint Ambrose University. The boys came from various mentorship programs in the area.

According to a member of The United Way attendance and high school graduation rates of African Americans are often the lowest amongst other demographics.

The boys were given a bow-tie and an affirmation card after the event.