Denise’s Favorite Things: Aunt Hattie’s in LeClaire

LECLAIRE, Iowa -- Aunt Hattie's Fanciful Emporium in LeClaire is full of little treasures that could make someone on your Christmas list very happy.

News 8's Denise Hnytka made a visit and shared some of her favorite items from the shop.

On her list was memorabilia from the TV show "Friends." Denise was drawn to the Central Perk coffee mug and peep hole door hanger.

She said her son would go crazy for one of their toys - a steam-breathing dragon that stomps its feet and flashes red eyes. Also in the toy realm was a Santa Claus that flies into the air via propeller.

Denise didn't forget the pets on your list. She found some adorable cat hats, in different styles.