Clinton County Jail to start housing some inmates from Scott County

CLINTON, Iowa — An agreement between Clinton and Scott Counties will help alleviate overcrowding in the Scott County Jail and help Clinton County pay for their new jail.

The Clinton County Board of Supervisors approved the agreement on Monday, December 2, according to a spokesperson from the county. Clinton County’s jail will house up to 12 of Scott County’s inmates at a cost of $55 per day.

Chief Deputy Bryce Schmidt said over the last 12 months between 25 and 50 inmates have been staying at other jails because of overcrowding in the Scott County jail system. Those inmates are housed in Muscatine, Benton and Mercer Counties’ jails.

Schmidt said Scott County’s jail holds a maximum of 363, but overcrowding starts to happen once about 310 inmates are booked in. Overcrowding is an issue with both their adult and juvenile populations.

“We are never able to come close to housing 363 inmates at our jail,” said Bryce Schmidt.

The Clinton County Jail opened in mid-September and can house up to 115 inmates.

