Tracking some slightly better temperatures in the days ahead

Hi folks! Back from the holidays and with it a glimpse of sunshine here and there. Improvement considering the gloomy and soggy conditions we’ve seen in the past few days. Temperatures for the rest of the afternoon will remain in the low to mid 30s.

Skies tonight will start off clear before a weak disturbance aloft carries a few more clouds across the area near midnight into Tuesday morning. Fortunately, not the kind to bring any snow in the forecast as overnight lows dip around the mid to upper 20s.

The highlight in the days ahead will be a nice bump in temperatures with low to mid 40s both Tuesday and Wednesday to upper 40s likely on Thursday. Flow aloft is west to east which keeps the polar cold up in Canada. Even better, no system caught in that flow keeping us on the dry side in the days ahead with a bit more sunshine to work with.

After seeing a brief chill on Friday comes a quick return to 40s for the upcoming weekend.

Next round of wet weather is still on track by this time next week.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

