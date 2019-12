MOLINE, Illinois- The Illinois DOT is holding a forum with a special invitation extended to members of the public.

The DOT says it plans to present a plan for new detours of Illinois bound I-74 traffic.

The detours would be put in place so workers can add three lanes by the end of 2020.

The public meeting is being held from 4 P.M-7 P.M at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.