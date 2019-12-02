Small Business Saturday reminds Quad Citizens to shop in the QC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUAD CITIES-Small Business Saturday is a big deal here in the Quad Cities. It's a day where shoppers can find local goodies to give to their loved ones this holiday season.

Local business owners were pulling out all the stops to offer customers something truly special.

Shoppers took to the stores for unique gifts and fun finds.

The businesses say by spending your money and buying your gifts with a small business, you`re actually contributing back to your own economy and helping them to employ almost 30 Iowans.