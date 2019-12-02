On A Mother Level: First Lady

Julie and Johnnie Jindrich join Denise for this special Thanksgiving episode. They talk traditions, raising stylish women, and the thrill of a natural childbirth. Johnnie explains how she missed the first trimester of her pregnancy, and Denise celebrates a prestigious hair award.
