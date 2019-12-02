Now is the time to nominate a friend (or yourself) for Rock Island’s 34th Holiday Lighting Contest

Posted 3:16 pm, December 2, 2019, by

ROCK ISLAND-This year marks the 34th annual Rock Island Holiday Lighting Contest.

The City of Rock Island’s Beautification Commission is sponsoring the 34th Annual Holiday Lighting Contest.

You can nominate a residential or commercial light display (even if it’s your own) by sending the name and address of the display via e-mail to douglass.kathryn@rigov.org or call (309) 732-2905 by 5:00 PM on Friday, December 13th, 2019.

Officials say judging will take place on the evening of December 16th, all displays should be illuminated by 5:30 PM.

Winners of the 2017 and 2018 Holiday Lighting Contest are not eligible.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.