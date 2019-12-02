× Now is the time to nominate a friend (or yourself) for Rock Island’s 34th Holiday Lighting Contest

ROCK ISLAND-This year marks the 34th annual Rock Island Holiday Lighting Contest.

The City of Rock Island’s Beautification Commission is sponsoring the 34th Annual Holiday Lighting Contest.

You can nominate a residential or commercial light display (even if it’s your own) by sending the name and address of the display via e-mail to douglass.kathryn@rigov.org or call (309) 732-2905 by 5:00 PM on Friday, December 13th, 2019.

Officials say judging will take place on the evening of December 16th, all displays should be illuminated by 5:30 PM.

Winners of the 2017 and 2018 Holiday Lighting Contest are not eligible.