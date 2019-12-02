× Let’s Taco ‘Bout Food Podcast: Thanksgiving Eats

LET’S TACO ‘BOUT FOOD features Taco Tory, who enjoys food (especially tacos)! She is from the Chicago suburbs, and is curious about the types of food that stand out in the Quad Cities.

EPISODE FOUR: Taco Tory talks with News 8 Digital Content Producer Brody Wooddell about some last minute (or planning ahead) snacks you can eat for Thanksgiving… even Christmas!

We started things off on a sweet note by trying two Pepperidge Farms’ Milano cookie flavors: Candy Cane and Irish Creme. Needless to say, they were sweet!

We recorded a video of this podcast as well, so some things were not seen in the audio podcast. We featured some Eggo brand cereal and Hostess Twinkies cereal.

Things got more interesting when we tried pumpkin mashed potatoes! According to a recipe from Steamy Kitchen Cooking Shortcuts, you add a lot of interesting ingredients, including Worcestershire Sauce, cinnamon and ginger. We improvised our recipe a little bit, so you can check out the recipe in order to get a more accurate taste of it.

As we ate some white and dark chocolate covered pretzel crisps from Snack Factory, we shared some of our Thanksgiving traditions. We also broke some bread as part of a tradition I celebrate with my mom’s side of the family.

We topped things off with a new flavor of Steel Reserve malt beverage and some jellied cranberry sauce. Click on either the audio link or the video link to hear an interesting fact about this traditional sauce. Trust me, you’ll want to stick around for the end!

Happy Thanksgiving!