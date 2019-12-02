× Illinois Department of Transportation wants your thoughts on potential I-74 detours

MOLINE, Illinois — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) is hosting an open house to gauge public feedback on a potential detour on the Interstate 74.

IDOT has proposed a new route that detours Illinois-bound I-74 traffic from the bridge to local roads so that construction crews can continue expanding the interstate to three lanes in each direction in Moline by the end of 2020. The new configuration would be in place until the Iowa-bound bridge is complete.

A public meeting will be held to detail the detour, address public questions, and offer an opportunity to provide feedback. The open house will allow the public to attend at any time between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at the Taxslayer Center in Moline.

The meeting will include the following sections: