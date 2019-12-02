Frozen Landing opening for 2019 season on Dec. 3 with tree lighting

BETTENDORF, Iowa — With winter and the holidays closing in, one of Bettendorf’s signature seasonal attractions is gearing up to open.

Frozen Landing Family Ice Rink In Bettendorf, located on the corner of Middle Road and 23rd Street, has announced that it is opening for the 2019 season on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m.

The opening event is kicking of operations with a tree lighting ceremony hosted by Bettendorf Mayor Robert Gallagher, accompanied by members of the City Council and Park Board.

Admission for all skaters is priced at $1 with an extra $2 charged for skate rental. Frozen landing welcomes skaters of all ages and skill levels. Light concessions are available as well.

Frozen Landing was originally scheduled to open on Wednesday, Nov. 27, but technical difficulties pushed back the opening to almost a week later.