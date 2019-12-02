× Employee dies in workplace accident at Wheatland, Iowa business

WHEATLAND, Iowa — An employee died in a work-related accident, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department.

Chief Deputy Steve Diesch said the accident happened while a male was working on a skid loader shortly before 10 a.m. Monday, December 2. A skid loader is an engine-powered machine that has lift arms used to attach tools or attachments, like pallet forks or buckets.

Crews were called to a business in the 300 block of East Lincolnway after a boom came down onto the worker, said Chief Deputy Diesch. He was declared dead at the scene.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton County Medical Examiner are investigating the incident.

The worker’s name is being withheld while family is notified.