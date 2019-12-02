× How you can help spread holiday cheer through CASI’s Senior Secret Santa program

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Center For Active Seniors, Inc. (CASI) are at work making sure older adults aren’t left out of holiday festivities, and they’re inviting you to help.

CASI is working with many Quad City senior service agencies for the Senior Secret Santa program to help the elderly get much-need love during the holiday season.

The agency is asking for contributions of gifts and money during the donation period. Members of the public can participate by picking up wish tags from the Giving Tree in the CASI lobby through Monday, Dec. 9, and returning it with a gift by Friday, Dec. 13. You can also support the program if you are unable to purchase gifts by making a monetary donation to CASI via their website. Funds raids through this program will be used to buy gifts and provide services to seniors during the holidays and throughout the year.

In 2018, the program increased its participation rate by more than 23%, and this year’s numbers have already seen a further 21% increase, with CASI serving more than 950 people from Scott, Clinton, Henry, and Knox counties across Illinois and Iowa.

CASI says that hundreds of seniors are left out during the holiday season and go without meals, gifts, and companionship due to lack of family, friends, and financial resources.