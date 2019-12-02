× Augustana College to hold annual Christmas concert on Dec. 7 & 8; here’s how you can watch live

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — Each year Augustana College kicks off the holiday season with their “Christmas at Augustana” orchestra concert.

The concert will be a mixture of groups joined together for holiday cheer. The Augustana Symphony Orchestra, the Augustana Brass Ensemble, Ascension Ringers, Augustana Choir, Augustana Concert Chorale, and Jenny Lind Vocal Ensemble will all be performing.

The event is described as an 11-year-old tradition that features 300 student musicians “in what has become a highlight of the Augustana and Quad Cities holiday season.”

There will be two days for the concert, Saturday and Sunday, December 7 and 8, both at 2 p.m. at Centennial Hall on Augie’s campus. WQAD will be live streaming Saturday’s concert, right here and on Facebook.

Tickets are being sold for $21 apiece. Tickets are discounted to $16 for seniors and $11 for students, Augustana staff and children Click here to find tickets online, or call 309-794-7306.