12 Days of Christmas Sweepstakes

Posted 10:00 am, December 2, 2019, by

 

DAVENPORT, Iowa — This holiday season WQAD News 8 and participating sponsors are bringing viewers the 12 Days of Christmas.  Find gift ideas for your loved ones and register to win a prize from each day’s sponsor!

We started the contest Monday, December 2nd, and each weekday on News 8 at 11 a.m., WQAD News 8 is featuring a business with gift ideas for the holidays.

Starting at noon each day, enter to  win a prize or prizes from that day’s featured business. You will have 24 hours to register to win that day’s featured prize(s).

Remember…  it is a new contest every day!  You must register each day for that day’s prize.  Contest period starts at noon and runs until 11:59 a.m. the following day. There are 12 sweepstakes periods defined belo.

 

Segment Airs Business Contest Starts Contest Ends Prize
Mon, 12/2/19 Riddle’s Jewelry Northpark Mall, Davenport, IA Mon, 12/2/18 at 12:00 p.m Tues, 12/3/18 at 11:59 a.m. $500 gift certificate
Tues, 12/3/19 Corn Crib

6924 US-150, Coal Valley, IL

 Tues, 12/3/19 at 12:00 p.m Wed, 12/4/19 at 11:59 a.m. 2 – 12″ diameter decorated Christmas wreath
Wed, 12/4/18 The Texas Tenors Wed, 12/4/18 at 12:00 p.m Thurs, 12/5/18 at 11:59 a.m. 4 tickets to Texas Tenors on Feb. 12th
Thurs, 12/5/18 Dynamic Power

4000 4th Ave, Moline, IL 61265

 Thurs, 12/5/18 at 12:00 p.m Fri, 12/6/18 at 11:59 a.m. $150 Gift Card
Fri, 12/6/18 Wallace’s Garden Center 2605 Devils Glen Rd, Bettendorf, IA Fri, 12/6/18 at 12:00 p.m Sat, 12/7/18 at 11:59 a.m. Holiday plant collection and $100 gift card
Mon, 12/9/18 Weber Auto

101 1st Ave, Silvis, IL 61282

 Mon, 12/9/18 at 12:00 p.m Tues, 12/9/18 at 11:59 a.m. 4 New Tires
Tues, 12/10/19 John Deere Store

1300 River Dr, Moline, IL 61265

 

 Tues, 12/10/18 at 12:00 p.m Wed, 12/11/18 at 11:59 a.m. Fire Pit Valued at $200
Wed, 12/11/19 Circa ‘21

1828 3rd Ave, Rock Island, IL

 Wed, 12/11/19 at 12:00 p.m Thurs,12/12/19 at 11:59 a.m. 2 dinner and show tickets to see Elf
Thurs, 12/12/19 Lagomarcino’s

 2132 E 11th St, Davenport, IA 52803

 Thurs, 12/12/19 at 12:00 p.m Fri, 12/13/19 at 11:59 a.m. $150 Chocolate Holiday Basket
Fri, 12/13/19 The Orpheum Theatre

57 S Kellogg St, Galesburg, IL 61401

 Fri, 12/13/18 at 12:00 p.m Sat, 12/14/18 at 11:59 a.m. Box of seats (6) Christmas on the Air 12/21/19 @ 6:30 p.m.
Mon, 12/16/19 Necker’s

4007 E 53rd St #100, Davenport, IA 52807

 Mon, 12/16/19 at 12:00 p.m Tues, 12/17/19 at 11:59 a.m. $150 Gift Card
Tues, 12/17/19 Rhythm City Spa

 7077 Elmore Ave. Davenport, IA 52807

 Tues, 12/17/18 at 12:00 p.m Wed, 12/18/18 at 11:59 a.m. $150 Gift Card

 

To view sweepstakes rules click here.

 

