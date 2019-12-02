12 Days of Christmas Sweepstakes
DAVENPORT, Iowa — This holiday season WQAD News 8 and participating sponsors are bringing viewers the 12 Days of Christmas. Find gift ideas for your loved ones and register to win a prize from each day’s sponsor!
We started the contest Monday, December 2nd, and each weekday on News 8 at 11 a.m., WQAD News 8 is featuring a business with gift ideas for the holidays.
Starting at noon each day, enter to win a prize or prizes from that day’s featured business. You will have 24 hours to register to win that day’s featured prize(s).
Remember… it is a new contest every day! You must register each day for that day’s prize. Contest period starts at noon and runs until 11:59 a.m. the following day. There are 12 sweepstakes periods defined belo.
|Segment Airs
|Business
|Contest Starts
|Contest Ends
|Prize
|Mon, 12/2/19
|Riddle’s Jewelry Northpark Mall, Davenport, IA
|Mon, 12/2/18 at 12:00 p.m
|Tues, 12/3/18 at 11:59 a.m.
|$500 gift certificate
|Tues, 12/3/19
|Corn Crib
6924 US-150, Coal Valley, IL
|Tues, 12/3/19 at 12:00 p.m
|Wed, 12/4/19 at 11:59 a.m.
|2 – 12″ diameter decorated Christmas wreath
|Wed, 12/4/18
|The Texas Tenors
|Wed, 12/4/18 at 12:00 p.m
|Thurs, 12/5/18 at 11:59 a.m.
|4 tickets to Texas Tenors on Feb. 12th
|Thurs, 12/5/18
|Dynamic Power
4000 4th Ave, Moline, IL 61265
|Thurs, 12/5/18 at 12:00 p.m
|Fri, 12/6/18 at 11:59 a.m.
|$150 Gift Card
|Fri, 12/6/18
|Wallace’s Garden Center 2605 Devils Glen Rd, Bettendorf, IA
|Fri, 12/6/18 at 12:00 p.m
|Sat, 12/7/18 at 11:59 a.m.
|Holiday plant collection and $100 gift card
|Mon, 12/9/18
|Weber Auto
101 1st Ave, Silvis, IL 61282
|Mon, 12/9/18 at 12:00 p.m
|Tues, 12/9/18 at 11:59 a.m.
|4 New Tires
|Tues, 12/10/19
|John Deere Store
1300 River Dr, Moline, IL 61265
|Tues, 12/10/18 at 12:00 p.m
|Wed, 12/11/18 at 11:59 a.m.
|Fire Pit Valued at $200
|Wed, 12/11/19
|Circa ‘21
1828 3rd Ave, Rock Island, IL
|Wed, 12/11/19 at 12:00 p.m
|Thurs,12/12/19 at 11:59 a.m.
|2 dinner and show tickets to see Elf
|Thurs, 12/12/19
|Lagomarcino’s
2132 E 11th St, Davenport, IA 52803
|Thurs, 12/12/19 at 12:00 p.m
|Fri, 12/13/19 at 11:59 a.m.
|$150 Chocolate Holiday Basket
|Fri, 12/13/19
|The Orpheum Theatre
57 S Kellogg St, Galesburg, IL 61401
|Fri, 12/13/18 at 12:00 p.m
|Sat, 12/14/18 at 11:59 a.m.
|Box of seats (6) Christmas on the Air 12/21/19 @ 6:30 p.m.
|Mon, 12/16/19
|Necker’s
4007 E 53rd St #100, Davenport, IA 52807
|Mon, 12/16/19 at 12:00 p.m
|Tues, 12/17/19 at 11:59 a.m.
|$150 Gift Card
|Tues, 12/17/19
|Rhythm City Spa
7077 Elmore Ave. Davenport, IA 52807
|Tues, 12/17/18 at 12:00 p.m
|Wed, 12/18/18 at 11:59 a.m.
|$150 Gift Card
To view sweepstakes rules click here.