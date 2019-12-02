× 12 Days of Christmas Sweepstakes

DAVENPORT, Iowa — This holiday season WQAD News 8 and participating sponsors are bringing viewers the 12 Days of Christmas. Find gift ideas for your loved ones and register to win a prize from each day’s sponsor!

We started the contest Monday, December 2nd, and each weekday on News 8 at 11 a.m., WQAD News 8 is featuring a business with gift ideas for the holidays.

Starting at noon each day, enter to win a prize or prizes from that day’s featured business. You will have 24 hours to register to win that day’s featured prize(s).

Remember… it is a new contest every day! You must register each day for that day’s prize. Contest period starts at noon and runs until 11:59 a.m. the following day. There are 12 sweepstakes periods defined belo.

Segment Airs Business Contest Starts Contest Ends Prize Mon, 12/2/19 Riddle’s Jewelry Northpark Mall, Davenport, IA Mon, 12/2/18 at 12:00 p.m Tues, 12/3/18 at 11:59 a.m. $500 gift certificate Tues, 12/3/19 Corn Crib 6924 US-150, Coal Valley, IL Tues, 12/3/19 at 12:00 p.m Wed, 12/4/19 at 11:59 a.m. 2 – 12″ diameter decorated Christmas wreath Wed, 12/4/18 The Texas Tenors Wed, 12/4/18 at 12:00 p.m Thurs, 12/5/18 at 11:59 a.m. 4 tickets to Texas Tenors on Feb. 12th Thurs, 12/5/18 Dynamic Power 4000 4th Ave, Moline, IL 61265 Thurs, 12/5/18 at 12:00 p.m Fri, 12/6/18 at 11:59 a.m. $150 Gift Card Fri, 12/6/18 Wallace’s Garden Center 2605 Devils Glen Rd, Bettendorf, IA Fri, 12/6/18 at 12:00 p.m Sat, 12/7/18 at 11:59 a.m. Holiday plant collection and $100 gift card Mon, 12/9/18 Weber Auto 101 1st Ave, Silvis, IL 61282 Mon, 12/9/18 at 12:00 p.m Tues, 12/9/18 at 11:59 a.m. 4 New Tires Tues, 12/10/19 John Deere Store 1300 River Dr, Moline, IL 61265 Tues, 12/10/18 at 12:00 p.m Wed, 12/11/18 at 11:59 a.m. Fire Pit Valued at $200 Wed, 12/11/19 Circa ‘21 1828 3rd Ave, Rock Island, IL Wed, 12/11/19 at 12:00 p.m Thurs,12/12/19 at 11:59 a.m. 2 dinner and show tickets to see Elf Thurs, 12/12/19 Lagomarcino’s 2132 E 11th St, Davenport, IA 52803 Thurs, 12/12/19 at 12:00 p.m Fri, 12/13/19 at 11:59 a.m. $150 Chocolate Holiday Basket Fri, 12/13/19 The Orpheum Theatre 57 S Kellogg St, Galesburg, IL 61401 Fri, 12/13/18 at 12:00 p.m Sat, 12/14/18 at 11:59 a.m. Box of seats (6) Christmas on the Air 12/21/19 @ 6:30 p.m. Mon, 12/16/19 Necker’s 4007 E 53rd St #100, Davenport, IA 52807 Mon, 12/16/19 at 12:00 p.m Tues, 12/17/19 at 11:59 a.m. $150 Gift Card Tues, 12/17/19 Rhythm City Spa 7077 Elmore Ave. Davenport, IA 52807 Tues, 12/17/18 at 12:00 p.m Wed, 12/18/18 at 11:59 a.m. $150 Gift Card

Day 1 – Riddle’s Jewelry

Day 2 – Corn Crib

Day 3 – The Texas Tenors

Day 4 – Dynamic Power

Day 5 – Wallace’s Garden Center

Day 6 – Weber Auto

Day 7 – John Deere Store

Day 8 Circa 21

Day 9-Lagomarcino’s

Day 10 – The Orpheum theatre

Day 11 – Necker’s

Day 12 – Rhythm City Casino

To view sweepstakes rules click here.