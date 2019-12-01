× WONDER WOMEN Podcast: The World Traveler Recruiting Students to the Quad Cities

Powerful Women. Powerful Positions.

WONDER WOMEN is a podcast that showcases the female movers and shakers running and leading businesses, non-profits, governments, and schools across the Quad City Area, Iowa, and Illinois.

EPISODE EIGHT: She travels the world to recruit students to come to the Quad Cities. Liz Nino is the Director of International Recruitment at Augustana College in Rock Island, Illinois. With her help – and many, many miles – she has helped Augustana meet its goal of increasing its international student population to more than 10%.

In this month’s podcast episode, this “Wonder Woman” explains how she got into this career, the amazing countries she’s visited, why it’s about more than just “recruiting” a student to go to a school, and the lessons she’s learned as she crisscrosses our planet.

We are digging deeper in this podcast, though. We ask Liz if being a woman factored into her success story and how her childhood of being the “girl with a globe” in small town Hampton, Illinois inspired her to follow her passion and do something no one – including her – thought was possible.

Liz is proof that anything is possible, though. Her message of telling others – and herself – “You are worth it” is what will strengthen the next generation of the “Girl Power” Movement… not just in our community or country, but across the world.

