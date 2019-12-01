The Score Sunday – Sterling Newman Football, FCA, 2019 Football YIR

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week on The Score Sunday we talk with the 2A State Champion Sterling Newman Comets. Find out what the Comets think about winning the schools sixth state championship and how much fun they had on and off the field. The FCA story of the week features Shaune Lewis is excited about the brotherhood of basketball at Kewanee high School. Then we take a look back at the 2019 football season.

