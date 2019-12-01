This week on The Score Sunday we talk with the 2A State Champion Sterling Newman Comets. Find out what the Comets think about winning the schools sixth state championship and how much fun they had on and off the field. The FCA story of the week features Shaune Lewis is excited about the brotherhood of basketball at Kewanee high School. Then we take a look back at the 2019 football season.
The Score Sunday – Sterling Newman Football, FCA, 2019 Football YIR
-
The Score Sunday – North Scott VB, Bettendorf FB, Newman FB, FCA
-
The Score Sunday – Chasson Randle, Rockridge FB, Off The Kuff, FCA
-
The Score Sunday – Sterling Volleyball, FCA -Cathy Marx
-
Newman rides smooth coaching transition to State Championship game
-
Sportscast November 9, 2019
-
-
The Score Sunday – Cubs Joe Maddon, David Ross, Cobey Brock, FCA
-
The Score Sunday – Iowa/ Illinois Recap, Taylor Puglisi, YMCA Rowers, FCA
-
The Score Sunday – QC Storm Hockey, Brett Greenwood, L-M Football, FCA
-
The Score Sunday – Mediapolis VB, Morrison FB, Jake Meeske, FCA
-
The Score Sunday – Davenport North Football, Alleman Football, Lexi Rodriguez, FCA
-
-
The Score Sunday – Cy-Hawk Recap, Referee Shortage, Isaiah Rivera signs, FCA
-
Sportscast November 16, 2019
-
Sportscast November 2, 2019